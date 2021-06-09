Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - Clean-up begins this morning for some after a possible tornado moved through the Tri-State. That storm even sent one teen to the hospital, getting hurt while trying to run for cover.

A big decision in Henderson has been tabled. Officials are waiting for new data to come back before voting whether or not to approve the sale of Henderson Municipal Power and Light to Big Rivers Electric.

President Biden is heading overseas. It’s his first trip out of the country since taking office, and he plans to meet with other world leaders over the next several days.

Right now is probably the best time ever to find a job. There’s a record number of job openings, but many businesses are still struggling to fill the more than 9 million open across the country.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.