WEBSTER CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Webster County is now in red on Kentucky’s incident rate map. It is the state’s only county currently sitting in red.

Webster Co. moves to ‘red’ on state’s incident rate map (Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services)

14 News reached out to Clay Horton with the Green River District Health Department on Wednesday.

Here is his full statement:

“The current incidence rate as of yesterday was a 7 day average of 30.9 new cases per 100,000 population which corresponds with the 28 new cases that have been reported the past 7 days.

The incidence rate has been high but relatively level for about a month in Webster County. Being in the “red or critical category” is an indication that there is a high level of spread in the community and should prompt people to be more aware and cautious about close interactions with other people outside their households.

Over the past month, there have been some cases associated with the jail,” explained Public Health Director Horton. “But as I have said before that is more of a reflection of what is happening in the community and not what is causing the high incidence rate. Anytime you have a high level of spread in a community the likelihood of seeing an outbreak in a high risk setting like a jail increases.

Vaccines are widely available and easy to access in the community. If you have not done so yet, you should get vaccinated. Until you are fully vaccinated you should continue to wear a mask when in public, socially distance from others outside your household, and wash your hands frequently.

Until vaccination rates rise, I believe we will see periodic spikes in the incidence rate in local communities from time to time.

The Muhlenberg County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 case on Wednesday.

This brings the countywide number to 3,033 total cases. Out of these reported cases, 2,935 residents have fully recovered.

Muhlenberg County now has 32 active cases.

You can view Kentucky’s coronavirus information here.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 10,673 cases, 188 deaths, 40.88% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 3,033 cases, 66 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 4,449 cases, 148 deaths

Ohio Co. - 2,545 cases, 56 deaths, 29.09% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 4,803 cases, 82 deaths, 31.72% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,336 cases, 21 deaths, 29.83% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 884 cases, 28 deaths, 35.41% vaccinated

Union Co. - 1,371 cases, 15 deaths, 25.71% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 860 cases, 16 deaths, 42.25% vaccinated

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.