VHS has over 400 cats

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh Humane Society now has over 400 cats in its care, and they need your help to get the adorable pets in new homes.

Officials say they took in 22 cats from animal control on Tuesday.

“The more cats we can send out the front door, the more we can help coming through the rear entrance,” said Amanda Coburn. “So as they’re coming in, we’re trying to make sure they get adopted just as fast and have a net-zero of cats for the day so to speak. So it’s really important the community steps up and adopts the animals.”

They are looking for people to adopt or foster some of these cats. If you are interested in learning how to foster underage kittens, you can click here.

We are told all cat adoption fees are now $70 regardless of age.

If you can’t adopt, VHS will accept monetary donations.

