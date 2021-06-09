Birthday Club
Tropical Moisture, More Rain

By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 3:45 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pesky upper level low will churn to our south bringing additional rounds of showers and thunderstorms through Thursday night. A plethora of Gulf moisture will stream into the area providing the fuel for soaking rains and thunderstorms. The severe weather threat remains low but slow moving storms will dump torrential rainfall.

Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the upper 70s to 80-degrees coupled with high humidity. Tonight, cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Low temps in the lower 70s.

Thursday, mostly cloudy with a 75% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temps will remain in the lower 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

