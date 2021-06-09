Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

SWEET VIDEO: Firefighter makes two lifetime commitments during graduation ceremony

Firefighter Marcus Thomas proposed to Olive Golatt during his pinning ceremony.
Firefighter Marcus Thomas proposed to Olive Golatt during his pinning ceremony.(Augusta, GA Fire/EMA)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 7:50 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA, GA (Gray News) - The 2021 spring graduation ceremony for the Augusta, Georgia Fire Department was one to remember for Marcus Thomas.

After being pinned by his girlfriend, the firefighter dropped to one knee to propose. Through tears of joy and a room full of love, Olivia Golatt nodded, “yes.”

Possibly the moment of today's graduation ceremony. Firefighter Marcus Thomas is pinned by his girlfriend Olivia...

Posted by Augusta, Georgia Fire/EMA on Tuesday, June 8, 2021

Thomas told the fire department he had been planning the proposal for months.

“He knew that becoming a firefighter could be a lifetime commitment of service to the people of Augusta, Georgia, so he wanted to commit himself to a lifetime with the person he loves the most,” the fire department wrote in a post on Facebook.

Thomas and Golatt had been dating for three years.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Car flips on Lloyd Expressway
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Chase ends in crash
Deputies: Suspect in chase crashes
Holiday World
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Hercules Ave. explosion
Judge rules in CenterPoint’s favor in Hercules explosion civil case

Latest News

James Michael Baker (far left) on "America's Got Talent"
Act including Henderson native advances on ‘America’s Got Talent’
FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020.
US drops Trump order targeting TikTok, plans its own review
Everyone 6 months and older needs a flu vaccine each year.
How does flu make you sick?
A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis heard arguments in...
Federal appeals court blocks sweeping Missouri abortion law
A 2-year-old boy who nearly drowned at his family's pool met the first responders who helped...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows rescue of toddler who nearly drowned