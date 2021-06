HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A solar farm at the Henderson-Webster County line is moving forward.

The Kentucky Electric Generation and Transmission Siting Board have granted approval for the Unbridled Solar Project - a 160-megawatt facility built on over 400 acres.

At last check, the project is expected to begin operations at the end of 2023.

