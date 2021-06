HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Work on powerlines will shut down North Elm Street Thursday in Henderson.

That’s the northbound lane between Sixth and Seventh Street.

Crews will be out there from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Through traffic will not be allowed, so you’ll want to find another way around.

