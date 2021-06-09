Owensboro pharmacy wants to administer J & J vaccines before they expire

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Center for Disease Control says millions of Johnson and Johnson vaccine doses are close to expiring.

Officials say only half of the 21 million vaccines delivered have been administered.

Danhauer pharmacists say their Johnson and Johnson vaccines expire June 23.

Pharmacist Martika Martin says the delays with this vaccine gave them less time to work with.

“The pause that we had from Johnson and Johnson where they’re investigating the blood clots caused some delays and some people to be hesitant of coming and getting the Johnson and Johnson vaccine,” said Martin. “It shortened the time we had available to get patients in and appointments made for people to get the shots.”

Martin says the CDC has been looking into extending the expiration date of these vaccines.

“They’re just testing to make sure that it’s going to stay sterile, that it’s still going to be potent enough to work, and it’s still going to be effective,” she explained

Though the shots may be close to expiration, Martin says that shouldn’t deter you from them if you haven’t gotten vaccinated already.

“They’re doing the test to make sure that it is going to work. We’re not going to give you a product that doesn’t do what it says it’s supposed to do,” Martin said.

