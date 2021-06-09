Owensboro Health’s new president, CEO begins new role

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health’s new president and CEO, Mark Marsh, began his new role this week.

According to the hospital’s Facebook page, he started on Monday.

Marsh has previously led hospitals in Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida.

Since 2016, Marsh has served as president of Health Central Hospital in Orlando, Florida—part of the Orlando Health system—where he expanded the heart program, achieved national recognition for quality and opened new cancer and rehabilitation centers.

Last January, he opened Horizon West—a new, six-story hospital in Orange County.

His 25-year executive career also includes CEO tenures at Gateway Medical Center in Clarksville, Tennessee; Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky; and Marshall Medical Center in Lewisburg, Tennessee.

Owensboro Health announced Marsh would take over back in April and succeed Greg Strahan, who retired after spending five years at the position.

