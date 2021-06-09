Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Owensboro Health’s new president, CEO begins new role

Mark Marsh.
Mark Marsh.(Owensboro Health)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Owensboro Health’s new president and CEO, Mark Marsh, began his new role this week.

According to the hospital’s Facebook page, he started on Monday.

Marsh has previously led hospitals in Kentucky, Tennessee and Florida.

Since 2016, Marsh has served as president of Health Central Hospital in Orlando, Florida—part of the Orlando Health system—where he expanded the heart program, achieved national recognition for quality and opened new cancer and rehabilitation centers.

Last January, he opened Horizon West—a new, six-story hospital in Orange County.

His 25-year executive career also includes CEO tenures at Gateway Medical Center in Clarksville, Tennessee; Greenview Regional Hospital in Bowling Green, Kentucky; and Marshall Medical Center in Lewisburg, Tennessee.

Owensboro Health announced Marsh would take over back in April and succeed Greg Strahan, who retired after spending five years at the position.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Car flips on Lloyd Expressway
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Chase ends in crash
Deputies: Suspect in chase crashes
Holiday World
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Hercules Ave. explosion
Judge rules in CenterPoint’s favor in Hercules explosion civil case

Latest News

James Michael Baker (far left) on "America's Got Talent"
Act including Henderson native advances on ‘America’s Got Talent’
Evansville Thunderbolts
Evansville Thunderbolts announce new general manager
EPD attempting to identify those involved in hit and run crash
EPD attempting to identify individuals involved in hit and run crash
Indiana Pacers (Source: Facebook)
Sources: Indiana Pacers fire head coach
Indiana COVID-19
Ind. reports new COVID death in Dubois Co.