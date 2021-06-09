Birthday Club
More showers and storms through Friday

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -No big changes to the ongoing weather pattern over the Tri-State, at least not through the end of the work week. Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue across the area on Thursday and Friday. Locally heavy rainfall will be the main concern with the stronger storms. Daily highs will rise into the low to mid 80s. Drier weather settles in over the weekend, and temperatures will tick up toward 90 on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Rain chances will be slim, but a stray shower or two can’t be ruled out.

