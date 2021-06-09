Birthday Club
Man accused of assaulting another after argument over motorcycle

Damion Patton.
Damion Patton.(Vanderburgh Co. Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - An Evansville man is in jail, accused of assaulting a man after an argument over a motorcycle.

Officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of Marshall Avenue around 7:40 Tuesday night or an assault in progress.

They say they found the suspect, 23-year-old Damion Patton, in the middle of the street in front of the home.

Officers spoke with the victim once they arrived.

He informed officers that Patton came over to work on a motorcycle. That’s when the two started arguing.

The victim also told officers that Damion bought the motorcycle with his money.

The victim showed surveillance video to the responding officers of the incident.

Officers say the video showed the victim turn and face away from Patton. That’s when they say Patton began punching the victim in the head several times.

Authorities say the footage then showed Patton grabbing an electric saw and swing it at the victim. Luckily, it did not strike him.

Patton was taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail, where he faces a battery committed with a deadly weapon charge.

