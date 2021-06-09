Ind. reports new COVID death in Dubois Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 308 new coronavirus cases and 12 additional deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 747,799 confirmed cases and 13,289 deaths.

The map shows one of the new deaths was in Dubois County.

It shows two new cases in Vanderburgh County, two new cases in Dubois County, two new cases in Gibson County, one new case in Warrick County, one new case in Spencer County, one new case in Pike County, and zero new cases in Perry and Posey counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,527 cases, 398 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,204 cases, 118 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,846 cases, 156 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,862 cases, 37 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,734 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,435 cases, 93 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,339 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,374 cases, 34 deaths

