Henderson Community Vaccine Clinic closing Thursday

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s just one day left for the Henderson community vaccine clinic.

It’s set to close Thursday.

That clinic is a partnership between the federal government and the Commonwealth.

We checked in with the clinic last week.

They told us they’ve averaged about 40 shots a day.

The clinic had the capability of administering 250 shots a day.

