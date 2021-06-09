Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Henderson Community Vaccine Clinic closing Thursday

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s just one day left for the Henderson community vaccine clinic.

It’s set to close Thursday.

That clinic is a partnership between the federal government and the Commonwealth.

We checked in with the clinic last week.

They told us they’ve averaged about 40 shots a day.

The clinic had the capability of administering 250 shots a day.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Car flips on Lloyd Expressway
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Holiday World
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Chase ends in crash
Deputies: Suspect in chase crashes
Hercules Ave. explosion
Judge rules in CenterPoint’s favor in Hercules explosion civil case

Latest News

2 people arrested after chase in Union Co.
2 people arrested after chase in Union Co.
Caught on video: Teen hurt as roof rips of shed during storm in Gibson Co.
Caught on video: Teen hurt as roof rips off shed during storm in Gibson Co.
Evansville mother on trial for neglect after infant son’s death
Powerline work to shut down part of North Elm St. in Henderson