Henderson Community Vaccine Clinic closing Thursday
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - There’s just one day left for the Henderson community vaccine clinic.
It’s set to close Thursday.
That clinic is a partnership between the federal government and the Commonwealth.
We checked in with the clinic last week.
They told us they’ve averaged about 40 shots a day.
The clinic had the capability of administering 250 shots a day.
