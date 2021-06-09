Birthday Club
Hadi Shriners hosting half-pot to recover from pandemic

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Hadi Shriners are trying to recover financially from the pandemic.

They’re kicking off a summer half-pot drawing. Tickets will be sold June 11 through June 13, and again June 18 through June 20.

Officials say the Hadi Temple has seven locations set up around southern Indiana where you can buy your chance at Summer Bonanza.

  • Behind Stanton Optical at Morgan and Green River
  • Old Mead Johnson parking lot at the Lloyd Expressway and St. Joseph Ave.
  • North Park Shopping Center next to Burger King
  • Hadi Temple at the Circus Ticket Office
  • In Princeton, it’s at the shopping center by Walmart
  • In Jasper, it’s at the Old K-Mart parking lot
  • In Vincennes, it’s at the Knox County Shrine parking lot

The drawing will be on June 21.

