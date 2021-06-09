Greenville man indicted on federal child porn charges

GREENVILLE, Ky. - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned an indictment Wednesday charging a Greenville, Kentucky, man with the possession, receipt, distribution, and production of child pornography.

According to court documents, Corey Stephens, 29, of Greenville possessed, received, distributed, and produced child pornography.

According to a previously filed criminal complaint, on May 16, 2021, a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Special Agent acting in an undercover capacity encountered an individual on the KIK messenger application who posted an image of child pornography to a group.

HSI traced the message to Corey Stephens’s Greenville home, and HSI and Kentucky State Police executed a federal search warrant there on May 20, 2021.

Stephens is charged with four counts: possessing, receiving, distributing, and producing child pornography.

If convicted at trial, Stephens faces 15 to 90 years in prison for the crimes charged.

The case is next scheduled for arraignment on June 24 at 10 a.m.

