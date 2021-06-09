Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Greenville man indicted on federal child porn charges

By Tamar Sher
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 4:06 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Ky. - A federal grand jury in Bowling Green returned an indictment Wednesday charging a Greenville, Kentucky, man with the possession, receipt, distribution, and production of child pornography.

According to court documents, Corey Stephens, 29, of Greenville possessed, received, distributed, and produced child pornography. 

According to a previously filed criminal complaint, on May 16, 2021, a Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Special Agent acting in an undercover capacity encountered an individual on the KIK messenger application who posted an image of child pornography to a group.

HSI traced the message to Corey Stephens’s Greenville home, and HSI and Kentucky State Police executed a federal search warrant there on May 20, 2021.

Stephens is charged with four counts:  possessing, receiving, distributing, and producing child pornography.

If convicted at trial, Stephens faces 15 to 90 years in prison for the crimes charged. 

The case is next scheduled for arraignment on June 24 at 10 a.m.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Car flips on Lloyd Expressway
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Chase ends in crash
Deputies: Suspect in chase crashes
Hercules Ave. explosion
Judge rules in CenterPoint’s favor in Hercules explosion civil case
Holiday World
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her

Latest News

Owensboro pharmacy wants to administer J & J vaccines before they expire
Owensboro pharmacy wants to administer J & J vaccines before they expire
Indiana Pacers (Source: Facebook)
Sources: Indiana Pacers fire head coach
VHS has over 400 cats
Webster Co. moves to ‘red’ on state’s incident rate map
Webster Co. moves to ‘red’ on state’s incident rate map