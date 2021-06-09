Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Evansville Thunderbolts announce new general manager

Evansville Thunderbolts
Evansville Thunderbolts(Thunderbolts)
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:52 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League announced Wednesday a new general manager.

The Thunderbolts announced Bob McNamara will lead business operations as the team looks forward to hitting the ice at the Ford Center this fall.

Bob McNamara
Bob McNamara(The Ford Center)

“Bob’s experience will lead the Thunderbolts quickly to the level we were heading before the shut down due to COVID,” said Thunderbolts President Scott Schoenike. “His excitement and understanding of running minor league hockey set him apart when looking for a general manager, and I am sure it will set the tone for the upcoming season.”

McNamara spent the last 20 plus years running teams at the IHL, AHL, CHL and ECHL levels, according to a press release.

Officials say he served as the General Manager of the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins for 15 years, the President of the Hamilton Bulldogs for one season and the President of the Quad City Mallards for seven seasons.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Thunderbolts and am excited to get started as we all move back towards a sense of normalcy following the pandemic,” said McNamara. “I know the team had a great start to the season prior to the pause and with the leadership of Jef Bes behind the bench, we will look to build on that strong foundation. I believe in the SPHL and know the Evansville area is a strong hockey market and a tremendous community.”

The Thunderbolts look to release the 2021-22 schedule in the next several weeks and will be back on the Ford Center ice in mid-October.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Car flips on Lloyd Expressway
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Chase ends in crash
Deputies: Suspect in chase crashes
Holiday World
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Hercules Ave. explosion
Judge rules in CenterPoint’s favor in Hercules explosion civil case

Latest News

Indiana Pacers (Source: Facebook)
Sources: Indiana Pacers fire head coach
KWC Media Day.
Ky. Wesleyan Releases 2021 Football Schedule
2nd Region Baseball Championship: Henderson Co. vs. Lyon Co.
2nd Region Baseball Championship: Henderson Co. vs. Lyon Co.
Boonville softball ready for prestige and atmosphere of State Finals
Boonville softball ready for prestige and atmosphere of state finals