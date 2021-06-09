Evansville Thunderbolts announce new general manager

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Thunderbolts of the Southern Professional Hockey League announced Wednesday a new general manager.

The Thunderbolts announced Bob McNamara will lead business operations as the team looks forward to hitting the ice at the Ford Center this fall.

Bob McNamara (The Ford Center)

“Bob’s experience will lead the Thunderbolts quickly to the level we were heading before the shut down due to COVID,” said Thunderbolts President Scott Schoenike. “His excitement and understanding of running minor league hockey set him apart when looking for a general manager, and I am sure it will set the tone for the upcoming season.”

McNamara spent the last 20 plus years running teams at the IHL, AHL, CHL and ECHL levels, according to a press release.

Officials say he served as the General Manager of the AHL Grand Rapids Griffins for 15 years, the President of the Hamilton Bulldogs for one season and the President of the Quad City Mallards for seven seasons.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Thunderbolts and am excited to get started as we all move back towards a sense of normalcy following the pandemic,” said McNamara. “I know the team had a great start to the season prior to the pause and with the leadership of Jef Bes behind the bench, we will look to build on that strong foundation. I believe in the SPHL and know the Evansville area is a strong hockey market and a tremendous community.”

The Thunderbolts look to release the 2021-22 schedule in the next several weeks and will be back on the Ford Center ice in mid-October.

