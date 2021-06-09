Birthday Club
Evansville police looking for man wanted since January

Jeremiah Jackson.
Jeremiah Jackson.(Evansville Police Department)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:01 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Evansville police is looking for a man who has been wanted since January.

Police say 22-year-old Jeremiah Jackson is wanted on two counts of dissemination of matter harmful to minors and two counts of intimidation.

A warrant was issued for his arrest back on January 11, but officials say his whereabouts have been unknown ever since.

Jackson is roughly 5′9″ and 140 pounds.

According to police, he has a tattoo in the middle of his chest that reads “Just Keep Swimming” and another tattoo on his back that says “Sandy Jackson.”

Police say if you see Jackson, don’t approach him. Instead, you should call 911 and information the authorities of his location.

