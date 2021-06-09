Birthday Club
Evansville mother on trial for neglect after infant son’s death

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:40 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A trial for an Evansville woman is expected to continue Wednesday morning.

Chelsea Marksberry is charged with neglect of a dependent resulting in death.

That’s from an incident that happened in January 2020.

Police were called to an unresponsive three-month-old infant at a home on East Illinois Street.

Officers say that infant, Marksberry’s son, was dead by the time they got there.

An autopsy report showed the baby suffered multiple blunt force trauma.

The infant’s father, Jacob Bengert, was sentenced to 65-years in prison for the murder and neglect in November of 2020.

