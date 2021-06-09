Birthday Club
By Makayla Neukam
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the individuals involved in a hit and run crash.

They say they are attempting to identify the individuals shown in the photo below.

If you recognize these people or the vehicle shown, you are asked to call EPD’s Hit and Run unit at 812-436-7942.

EPD attempting to identify individuals involved in hit and run crash(Evansville Police Department)

