EPD attempting to identify individuals involved in hit and run crash

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Evansville Police Department is asking for your help in identifying the individuals involved in a hit and run crash.

They say they are attempting to identify the individuals shown in the photo below.

EPD attempting to identify those involved in hit and run crash (Evansville Police Department)

If you recognize these people or the vehicle shown, you are asked to call EPD’s Hit and Run unit at 812-436-7942.

