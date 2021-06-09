Deputies searching for man accused of home improvement scams

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man accused of home improvement scams.

Deputies say they are looking for 34-year-old Michael McKiernan from Logan County. They say McKiernan has been offering sales and installation of heating and air conditioning equipment.

Two separate cases have resulted in over $6,000 from local residents, according to deputies.

McKiernan has active arrest warrants from Muhlenberg and surrounding counties.

If anyone has any information on McKiernan, you are asked to contact the Muhlenberg County Sheriff’s Office at 270-338-3345 or Muhlenberg Co. Central Dispatch at 270-338-2000.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.