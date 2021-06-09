Birthday Club
City of Evansville offering water and sewer bill payment assistance

By Derek Mullins
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 5:23 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Low-income families in Evansville can still receive assistance for their water bills.

Evansville Water and Sewer Utility partnered with CAPE in 2017 to provide income-qualified customers water and sewer bill payment assistance.

Participants must meet program qualifications based on total household income and have a water and sewer bill currently in disconnect status, or have been disconnected for no longer than 12 months.

“A lot of people are struggling, things are reopening, but not everybody is back where they used to be,” Ella Johnson with Evansville Water and Sewer Utility said. “We totally understand that so what we’ve been doing, even though this program has been around for several years, we’re trying to make people aware of it again, telling them if you need assistance give us a call. We might be able to help you with payment arrangements or put you in touch with someone from CAPE for the water bill assistance program.”

Applicants without email can call 211 to apply for assistance.

