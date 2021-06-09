Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Chipotle raises menu prices to offset higher wages

FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, a Chipotle restaurant sign hangs in Pittsburgh....
FILE - In this Jan. 12, 2017, file photo, a Chipotle restaurant sign hangs in Pittsburgh. Chipotle reports financial earns on Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 9:19 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, OR (KATU) – As restaurants prepare for a busy summer, many are finding it difficult to keep staff.

So, Chipotle is raising its menu prices to cover the cost of higher wages.

The fast-food chain announced in May that it would increase worker pay to an average of $15 an hour.

Chipotle is also offering a $200 employee referral bonus.

The company’s price hikes come as global food prices are on the rise.

Copyright 2021 KATU via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dispatch: Car flips on Lloyd Expressway
Kyle Craig was known for buying and fixing ATVs.
Man found dead after plans to buy ATV from Facebook Marketplace
Chase ends in crash
Deputies: Suspect in chase crashes
Holiday World
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Hercules Ave. explosion
Judge rules in CenterPoint’s favor in Hercules explosion civil case

Latest News

FILE - The TikTok app logo appears in Tokyo on Sept. 28, 2020.
US drops Trump order targeting TikTok, plans its own review
Everyone 6 months and older needs a flu vaccine each year.
How does flu make you sick?
A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in St. Louis heard arguments in...
Federal appeals court blocks sweeping Missouri abortion law
A 2-year-old boy who nearly drowned at his family's pool met the first responders who helped...
GRAPHIC: Bodycam shows rescue of toddler who nearly drowned
Johnson & Johnson vaccines are expiring relatively soon.
Millions of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine doses may expire soon