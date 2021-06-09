Birthday Club
Caught on video: Teen hurt as roof rips off shed during storm in Gibson Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Tornado warnings were issued around the Tri-State Tuesday afternoon.

Incredible videos were captured in Patoka.

Strong winds had the biggest impact there.

[RELATED: Officials: Minimal damage reported in Pike Co. following storm]

In the video, the teenager stepped out into the wreckage as the roof is ripped off a shed.

A second later, that roof is whipped through the air and crashes down on the teenager.

Sierra Koberstein was able to get a second angle as well - a bit of a clearer look.

We’re told the teenager was taken to the hospital with cuts on his face, back and shoulder, but he is okay.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Officials: Minimal damage reported in Pike Co. following storm
Henderson City Commission holds off voting on Big Rivers’ proposal after miscalculation in study
Caught on video: Teen hurt as roof rips off shed during storm in Gibson Co.
