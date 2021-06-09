Caught on video: Teen hurt as roof rips off shed during storm in Gibson Co.
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 9:45 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Tornado warnings were issued around the Tri-State Tuesday afternoon.
Incredible videos were captured in Patoka.
Strong winds had the biggest impact there.
In the video, the teenager stepped out into the wreckage as the roof is ripped off a shed.
A second later, that roof is whipped through the air and crashes down on the teenager.
Sierra Koberstein was able to get a second angle as well - a bit of a clearer look.
We’re told the teenager was taken to the hospital with cuts on his face, back and shoulder, but he is okay.
