EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Bosse Bulldogs are on the hunt for a new head football coach.

Bosse head coach Marcus Ganaway’s resignation was accepted by the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation this week.

Ganaway spent just one year at Bosse.

No word yet on new candidates for the position.

