Act including Henderson native advances on ‘America’s Got Talent’

James Michael Baker (far left) on "America's Got Talent"
James Michael Baker (far left) on "America's Got Talent"(America's Got Talent YouTube)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson native was on national television Tuesday night.

According the the Facebook page for James Michael Baker, he’s from Henderson, but now lives in Philadelphia.

He’s part of the act “Johnny Showcase & The Mystic Ticket.” Baker is listed as their “Funk Spiritualist” and goes by the name Rumi Kitchen.

The group calls themselves a “funk joy dance experience.”

At first, the judges on America’s Got Talent didn’t know what to make of their loud costumes, but once the act started, the judges loved it.

All of the judges agreed the group should move on to the next round.

You can see the performance here:

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

