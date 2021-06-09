Birthday Club
2 people arrested after chase in Union Co.

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 9, 2021 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
UNION CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Two people wanted out of Henderson County were arrested after a chase in Union County.

The sheriff’s office says Clinton Caldwell took off when they tried to pull him over.

The chase ended on Upper Main and Monroe Street in Uniontown.

Deputies say they were familiar with Caldwell from a prior chase and knew he was wanted out of Henderson County.

He’s facing a list of charges in Union County.

His passenger, Jessica Summers, was arrested too. She was also wanted out of Henderson.

