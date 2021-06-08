Tuesday Sunrise Headlines

Birthday Club
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:11 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFIE) - A meeting today could decide the fate of Henderson Municipal Power and Light. Big Rivers is looking to buy it with the utility board turning it down. But city commissioners still have the chance to override it.

A big project is starting this month on Highway 41 in Evansville, which also includes a solution for the out-of-commission bridge over Pigeon Creek.

Many industries are seeing high prices following the pandemic, including crops. We’re starting to see numbers that analysts say we haven’t seen in nearly a decade.

An Evansville landmark needs your help. The clock tower at the Old Vanderburgh County Court House is deteriorating and will need the community’s support to stand for another hundred years.

