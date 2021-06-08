Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Tropical feel through Friday: More rain and humidity

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 1:43 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Our unsettled, wet pattern will linger through the end of the week across the Tri-State. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will pulse up each day, at just about any time. Some of the stronger storms may dump locally heavy rainfall and create some short-term street flooding. Overall rainfall total for the week will range around 1-2″. Sunny and drier for the weekend. Temperatures will shoot up to 90+ on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Another system will bring cooler temps and rain chances by Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday World
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Dispatch: Car flips on Lloyd Expressway
Thomas Mason, 27
Daviess Co. man facing child sex charges
Pigeon Creek Bridge
INDOT closing NB lane of 41 between Morgan and Lynch
Jason Woolems
Man arrested after overnight chase in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

6/8 14 First Alert at 5 p.m.
6/8 14 First Alert at 5 p.m.
Cold air funnel in Spencer Co.
Cold air funnel spotted in Spencer Co.
14 First Alert 6/8
Showers, Scattered Storms
14 First Alert 6/8
14 First Alert 6/8