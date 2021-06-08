Tropical feel through Friday: More rain and humidity

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Our unsettled, wet pattern will linger through the end of the week across the Tri-State. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will pulse up each day, at just about any time. Some of the stronger storms may dump locally heavy rainfall and create some short-term street flooding. Overall rainfall total for the week will range around 1-2″. Sunny and drier for the weekend. Temperatures will shoot up to 90+ on Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Another system will bring cooler temps and rain chances by Tuesday.

