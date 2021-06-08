Showers, Scattered Storms

Birthday Club
By Byron Douglas
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A pesky upper level low will remain in Missouri ushering in decent chances for showers and thunderstorms through Thursday. The area of low pressure coupled with a plethora of moisture streaming in from the Gulf of Mexico will provide multiple rounds of showers mixed with scattered thunderstorms. There is a marginal risk for a few severe thunderstorms this afternoon through tonight. The primary concern will be damaging winds.

Mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temps in the lower 80s along with high humidity. Tonight, cloudy with showers and a few thunderstorms. Lows in the upper 60s to 70-degrees.

Wednesday, mostly cloudy with a 70% chance of showers and thunderstorms. High temps will remain in the lower 80s with more clouds then sun.

