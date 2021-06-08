Sheriff: Driver fires gun after crash, found with drugs, guns, and cash

OHIO CO., Ky. (WFIE) - A man is facing several charges after an incident Monday in Ohio County.

The Sheriff says they were called to the 500 block of Keown Road in Fordsville just after 1:15 p.m.

He says a truck had hit an unoccupied car.

Witnesses say the driver and a female passenger got out of the truck, then the driver fired several rounds from a handgun at the truck.

They say the two then ran off.

Deputies say a short time later, they were notified that the man and women were at the Marathon store at the intersection of State Route 54 and Hawesville Road.

They say they made contact and learned the driver was Justin Osborne of Owensboro, and 44 grams of marijuana, two guns, and a large amount of cash were found in his pockets.

