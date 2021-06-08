Police: Man charged after gun accidentally fires, injuring another

JASPER, Ind. (WFIE) - A 21-year-old man was charged after Jasper police say his gun accidentally discharged and injured another man.

Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 1700 block of Greene Street around 7:20 Tuesday morning for a report of a man with a gunshot wound to the leg.

That’s where officers say they found the victim.

After investigating, officers say they determined that Bereket Cox, who was also at the apartment, was showing the victim his pistol when it accidentally went off.

The victim was taken to a hospital to treat his leg wound.

Cox faces a criminal recklessness charge.

