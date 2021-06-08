Plans set to open Hyatt Place this month in downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The developer for the new Hyatt Place in Evansville says they have received their Certificate of Occupancy.

He says final cleanup is underway and they plan open this month.

An exact opening date will be announced soon.

The hotel at Second and Chestnut was last supposed to open in March, and reservations were briefly being accepted.

It was previously supposed to open in 2018.

It’s an $18 million project.

