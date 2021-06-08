Birthday Club
Plans set to open Hyatt Place this month in downtown Evansville

Hyatt Place in downtown Evansville. (Source: Downtown Evansville Facebook)
By Jill Lyman
Jun. 8, 2021
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The developer for the new Hyatt Place in Evansville says they have received their Certificate of Occupancy.

He says final cleanup is underway and they plan open this month.

An exact opening date will be announced soon.

The hotel at Second and Chestnut was last supposed to open in March, and reservations were briefly being accepted.

It was previously supposed to open in 2018.

It’s an $18 million project.

