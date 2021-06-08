Parlor Doughnuts returns to downtown Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Parlor Doughnuts’ original location in downtown Evansville is reopening Tuesday.

That’s at their location on Northwest Third Street, just behind Comfort by Cross-Eyed Cricket.

They had originally closed that location to open a new shop in the Bitterman Building, but we have no word on if that project is still moving forward.

According to their Facebook page, Parlor will have a limited menu but will still have their doughnuts, iced lattes and coffee.

They’ll be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

