Parlor Doughnuts returns to downtown Evansville
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 6:05 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Parlor Doughnuts’ original location in downtown Evansville is reopening Tuesday.
That’s at their location on Northwest Third Street, just behind Comfort by Cross-Eyed Cricket.
They had originally closed that location to open a new shop in the Bitterman Building, but we have no word on if that project is still moving forward.
According to their Facebook page, Parlor will have a limited menu but will still have their doughnuts, iced lattes and coffee.
They’ll be open from 7:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
