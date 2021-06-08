Owensboro officials discuss downtown traffic, American Rescue Plan Act during meeting

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Owensboro Board of Commissioners is hosting a work session Tuesday evening.

The purpose of the meeting is to discuss downtown traffic, the American Rescue Plan Act, fireworks and the city project list.

A majority of the meeting was downtown traffic. The city is trying to solve noise and speed issues.

Right now, they’re proposing ideas, but there’s no set and stone solution.

“If we trigger this, people are going to have road rage,” stated an individual who attended the meeting.

The city commissioners also discussed the $13.3 million they are getting from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021

We are told it will be sectioned off between public health emergency and economic impacts, premium pay, revenue loss, and investments in infrastructure.

