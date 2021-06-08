Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Global glitch: Swaths of internet go down after cloud outage

FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for...
FILE - This Jan. 17, 2001 file photo shows people entering CNN Center, the headquarters for CNN, in downtown Atlanta. Numerous websites were unavailable on Tuesday June 8, 2021, after an apparent widespread outage at cloud service company Fastly. Dozens of high-traffic websites including the New York Times, CNN, Twitch and the U.K. government's home page, could not be reached.(AP Photo/Ric Feld, File)
By KELVIN CHAN
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONDON (AP) — Multiple websites went offline briefly across the globe Tuesday after an outage at the cloud service company Fastly, revealing how critical a handful of companies running the internet’s plumbing have become.

Dozens of sites including the New York Times, CNN, some Amazon sites, Twitch, Reddit, the Guardian, and the U.K. government’s home page, could not be reached.

In Asia, cities like Hong Kong and Singapore were also affected, with users unable to access the CNN website. In China, where most foreign media websites are blocked, there was little discussion on the outage on social media platforms such as Weibo.

San Francisco-based Fastly acknowledged a problem just before 6 a.m. Eastern. It said in repeated updates on its website that it was “continuing to investigate the issue.”

About an hour later, the company said: “The issue has been identified and a fix has been applied. Customers may experience increased origin load as global services return.” A number of sites that were hit early appeared to be coming back online.

Fastly said it had identified a service configuration that triggered disruptions, meaning the outage appeared to be caused internally.

Still, all major futures markets in the U.S. dipped sharply minutes after the outage hit almost exactly a month after a cyberattack that caused the operator of the largest fuel pipeline in the U.S to halt its operations.

Internet traffic measurement by Kentik show that Fastly began to recover from the outage roughly an hour after it struck at mid-morning European time - and before most Americans were awake.

“Looks like it is slowly coming back,” said Doug Madory, an internet infrastructure expert at Kentik. He said “it is serious because Fastly is one of the world’s biggest CDNs and this was a global outage.”

Fastly is a content-delivery network. It provides vital but behind-the-scenes cloud computing “edge servers” to many of the web’s popular sites. These servers store, or “cache,” content such as images and video in places around the world so they are closer to users, allowing them to fetch it more quickly and smoothly instead of having to access the site’s original server. Fastly says its services mean that a European user going to an American website can get the content from 200 to 500 milliseconds faster.

The impact of Fastly’s trouble highlights the relative fragility of the internet’s current architecture given its heavy reliance on Big Tech companies - such as Amazon’s AWS cloud services - as opposed to a more decentralized model.

“Even the biggest and most sophisticated companies experience outages. But they can also recover fairly quickly,” said Madory.

When the outage hit, some visitors trying to access CNN.com got a message that said: “Fastly error: unknown domain: cnn.com.” Attempts to access the Financial Times website turned up a similar message while visits to the New York Times and U.K. government’s gov.uk site returned an “Error 503 Service Unavailable” message, along with the line “Varnish cache server,” which is a technology that Fastly is built on.

Down Detector, which tracks internet outages, posted reports on dozens of sites going down and said “there may be a widespread outage at Fastly.”

___

Frank Bajak in Boston and Zen Soo in Hong Kong contributed to this report.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday World
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Pigeon Creek Bridge
INDOT closing NB lane of 41 between Morgan and Lynch
Jason Woolems
Man arrested after overnight chase in Vanderburgh Co.
Dispatch: Part of Highway 41 closed due to crash.
Hwy 41 at. St. George reopened after crash caused fuel leak, fire
Thomas Mason, 27
Daviess Co. man facing child sex charges

Latest News

FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
WTO panel considers easing protections on COVID-19 vaccines
Dispatch: Car flips on Lloyd Expressway
Opportunity Center of Owensboro.
Arc of Owensboro officially becomes Opportunity Center of Owensboro
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing
FILE - In this April 8, 2021 file photo, a container port on the Yangtze River is seen in an...
US trade deficit dips to $68.9 billion with exports up