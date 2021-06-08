Birthday Club
Ky. Wesleyan Releases 2021 Football Schedule

Panthers open at home, September 2, vs. Frostburg State
KWC Media Day.
By Aaron Hancock
Published: Jun. 7, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
OWENSBORO, KY. (WFIE) - The 2021 Kentucky Wesleyan Football has been released Monday ahead of the Panther’s 39th season and third under Head Coach Craig Yeast.  

Marquee Matchups

Home Opener/OneTeamWesleyan Game

            Thursday, September 2 vs. Frostburg State – 6 p.m. CT

In-State DII Showdown

            Saturday, September 11 at Kentucky State – 12 p.m. CT

Homecoming

            Saturday, September 25 vs. William Jewell – 12 p.m. CT

Upset Watch

            Saturday, October 2 vs. Ohio Dominican – 12 p.m. CT

Reigning G-MAC Champs

            Saturday, October 23 vs. Tiffin – 12 p.m. CT

Conference Newcomer

            Thursday, November 11 vs. Ashland – 12 p.m. CT

Strength of Schedule

The Panthers will have their hands full with their opening three games, as Frostburg State, Kentucky State, and Lindenwood had a combined record of 24-10 in 2019, with Lindenwood reaching the second round of the NCAA Playoffs. Joining Lindenwood in the 2019 NCAA Playoffs was conference foe Tiffin, who finished their last full season at 9-2. New to the G-MAC this year is Ashland University, who in 2019 finished their season at a solid 7-4 in a tough GLIAC Conference. Ashland’s last NCAA appearance was in 2017 when they reached the second round of the playoffs.

All home games can be streamed for free at Kentucky Wesleyan - Home (stretchinternet.com). Both season and single game ticket information will be announced later this week.

