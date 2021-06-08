Ky. senior centers can reopen June 11, some waiting longer

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Senior centers can open to full capacity on Friday. However, some Green River Area District senior centers aren’t taking that step until July.

We’re told the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County is one of them.

“Isolation has been a big issue for seniors during the pandemic, and so we’re excited that we now have some guidelines to open,” said the center’s executive director, Becky Barnhart.

A light at the end of the dark pandemic tunnel for the Senior Community Center of Owensboro-Daviess County. During the pandemic, they went from serving nearly 160 meals a day to 600.

“It has allowed us to reach more seniors. It has allowed us to provide healthy, warm meals to those who may not have had it otherwise,” stated Barnhart.

With a heightened senior base, Barnhart says they want more preparation time to open back up.

“We had been working towards a July 1 date, and so we’re going to stick with that,” said Barnhart.

Barnhart says many of the other senior centers in the Green River Area Development District are also opening later.

“So, we will be opening July 1, 2, and 6 around the holiday weekend just for registration, orientation to get people back accustomed to being back here,” added Barnhart. “We’re going to have limited hours from 10 to 3 during those days.”

Meanwhile, the center is waiting to hear more guidance as to what’s next for these facilities as they spring forward into the “new normal.”

The senior center says they are still offering socially distanced activities this month, like parking lot bingo and an ice cream social. They are also still providing rides for anyone over 60 who needs a ride somewhere.

