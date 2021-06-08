Jacob Wilson sentenced in Gibson Co. murder case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The sentencing hearing for Jacob Wilson was Tuesday.

He was sentenced to 65 years for murder and 15 years for the habitual offender count. Court records say they are to be served consecutively for a total of 80 years.

That’s the maximum he faced.

Records show he has requested an appeal and a new attorney.

Wilson was found guilty of murder back in May.

[Previous: Jury finds Jacob Wilson guilty in Gibson Co. murder trial]

He was one of two people charged in the death of Samuel Bethe of Buckskin.

Ashley Robling has been sentenced to 45 years in prison in the case.

[PREVIOUS: Woman sentenced in Gibson Co. murder]

Wilson and Robling were arrested in Illinois after Bethe was found inside his burning home in March 2018.

Authorities say he had been shot in the head.

The prosecutor was seeking life without parole, but he said that was taken off the table when they added a habitual offender charge.

Wilson also faced a strangulation case that officials say happened in jail after he was arrested for murder. Record show that case was dismissed.

Jacob Wilson (Source: Union Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.