Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Jacob Wilson sentenced in Gibson Co. murder case

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The sentencing hearing for Jacob Wilson was Tuesday.

He was sentenced to 65 years for murder and 15 years for the habitual offender count. Court records say they are to be served consecutively for a total of 80 years.

That’s the maximum he faced.

Records show he has requested an appeal and a new attorney.

Wilson was found guilty of murder back in May.

[Previous: Jury finds Jacob Wilson guilty in Gibson Co. murder trial]

He was one of two people charged in the death of Samuel Bethe of Buckskin.

Ashley Robling has been sentenced to 45 years in prison in the case.

[PREVIOUS: Woman sentenced in Gibson Co. murder]

Wilson and Robling were arrested in Illinois after Bethe was found inside his burning home in March 2018.

Authorities say he had been shot in the head.

The prosecutor was seeking life without parole, but he said that was taken off the table when they added a habitual offender charge.

Wilson also faced a strangulation case that officials say happened in jail after he was arrested for murder. Record show that case was dismissed.

Jacob Wilson (Source: Union Co. Sheriff's Office)
Jacob Wilson (Source: Union Co. Sheriff's Office)

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday World
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Dispatch: Car flips on Lloyd Expressway
Thomas Mason, 27
Daviess Co. man facing child sex charges
Pigeon Creek Bridge
INDOT closing NB lane of 41 between Morgan and Lynch
Jason Woolems
Man arrested after overnight chase in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Owensboro officials discuss downtown traffic, American Rescue Plan Act during meeting
Owensboro officials discuss downtown traffic, American Rescue Plan Act during meeting
Bridge work underway on S.R. 168 in Gibson Co.
A deputy throws a rope line to a "victim" during boat patrol training.
NWTC host first boat patrol officer training
Hyatt Place in downtown Evansville. (Source: Downtown Evansville Facebook)
Plans set to open Hyatt Place this month in downtown Evansville
Job fair held in Hopkins Co.
Job fair expo held Tues. in Hopkins Co.