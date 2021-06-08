Ind. reports new COVID death Gibson Co.

INDIANA (WFIE) - Monday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 302 new coronavirus cases and 10 additional deaths.

The Hoosier state has now had a total of 747,447 confirmed cases and 13,278 deaths.

The map shows one of the new deaths was in Gibson County.

It shows five new cases in Vanderburgh County, three new cases in Warrick County, one new case in Dubois County, two new cases in Gibson County, and zero new cases in Perry, Posey, Spencer and Pike counties.

Hoosiers ages 12 and older can now get vaccinated. Walk-up clinics are available in some areas.

You can also schedule an appointment at https://ourshot.in.gov.

Those without a computer or cell phone can call 211.

[You can see more statistics and testing or vaccine locations on the Indiana coronavirus website]

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana.

Vanderburgh Co. - 22,523 cases, 398 deaths

Dubois Co. - 6,201 cases, 117 deaths

Warrick Co. - 7,845 cases, 156 deaths

Perry Co. - 1,862 cases, 37 deaths

Posey Co. - 2,734 cases, 35 deaths

Gibson Co. - 4,433 cases, 93 deaths

Spencer Co. - 2,338 cases, 31 deaths

Pike Co. - 1,373 cases, 34 deaths

