Ill. health officials report 5 new area COVID-19 cases since June 3

ILLINOIS (WFIE) - Illinois reports five new COVID-19 cases in our counties since last Thursday.

Of those new cases, two were in both Wayne and Wabash counties, and one came out of Edwards County.

There were no new deaths reported from our area.

The state’s all-time total sits at 1,385,854 confirmed COVID-19 cases and 22,974 deaths.

All Illinoisans age 12 and up can now get vaccinated.

Click here to find a location.

[Illinois COVID-19 website]

Here is the total number of coronavirus cases and deaths reported in our area:

Wayne County - 1,803 cases, 53 deaths

White County - 1,702 cases, 26 deaths

Wabash County - 1,354 cases, 12 deaths

Edwards County - 576 cases, 12 deaths

