Henderson City Commission holds off voting on Big Rivers’ proposal after miscalculation in study

The proposal is to buy Henderson Municipal Power and Light
(wfie)
By Evan Gorman and Makayla Neukam
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:09 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson City Commission is holding off on voting on Big Rivers Electric Corporation’s proposal to buy Henderson Municipal Power and Light.

The move comes after officials say there was a miscalculation in the study on the proposal.

We are told a private firm will get their numbers right and bring it back to the commission.

On Monday, the city’s utility board voted to send a negative recommendation to the city commission.

[READ: Henderson Utility Board unanimously votes on Big Rivers Electric Corporation’s proposal]

The city commission will have the final say.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

