Henderson City Commission holds off voting on Big Rivers’ proposal after miscalculation in study
The proposal is to buy Henderson Municipal Power and Light
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson City Commission is holding off on voting on Big Rivers Electric Corporation’s proposal to buy Henderson Municipal Power and Light.
The move comes after officials say there was a miscalculation in the study on the proposal.
We are told a private firm will get their numbers right and bring it back to the commission.
On Monday, the city’s utility board voted to send a negative recommendation to the city commission.
The city commission will have the final say.
He has just learned there was a miscalculation in the data that was previously presented.
