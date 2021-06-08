Henderson City Commission holds off voting on Big Rivers’ proposal after miscalculation in study

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - The Henderson City Commission is holding off on voting on Big Rivers Electric Corporation’s proposal to buy Henderson Municipal Power and Light.

The move comes after officials say there was a miscalculation in the study on the proposal.

We are told a private firm will get their numbers right and bring it back to the commission.

On Monday, the city’s utility board voted to send a negative recommendation to the city commission.

The city commission will have the final say.

