Green River District reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 44 more cases since Friday

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department reported three new COVID-19 related deaths and 44 additional cases since last Friday.

Of those new cases, 18 were in Webster County, 15 were in Daviess County, seven were in Henderson County, three in Union County and one new case was in Ohio County.

The newly reported deaths came out of Daviess, Ohio and Webster counties.

Out of the 22,472 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date, health officials say 20,233 people recovered.

The Hopkins County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 related death and 29 new cases over the past week.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have reported 4,449 cases. Of those positive cases, 4,251 people in the county have made recoveries.

There are currently 50 active cases in the community.

The Muhlenberg County Health Department is reporting one new COVID-19 case in the county. They say they are currently managing 34 cases.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

Daviess Co. - 10,673 cases, 188 deaths, 40.88% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 3,032 cases, 66 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 4,449 cases, 148 deaths

Ohio Co. - 2,545 cases, 56 deaths, 29.09% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 4,803 cases, 82 deaths, 31.72% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 1,336 cases, 21 deaths, 29.83% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 884 cases, 28 deaths, 35.41% vaccinated

Union Co. - 1,371 cases, 15 deaths, 25.71% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 860 cases, 16 deaths, 42.25% vaccinated

