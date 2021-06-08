Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Green River District reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths, 44 more cases since Friday

Kentucky COVID-19 graphic.
Kentucky COVID-19 graphic.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 11:12 AM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The Green River District Health Department reported three new COVID-19 related deaths and 44 additional cases since last Friday.

Of those new cases, 18 were in Webster County, 15 were in Daviess County, seven were in Henderson County, three in Union County and one new case was in Ohio County.

The newly reported deaths came out of Daviess, Ohio and Webster counties.

Out of the 22,472 reported COVID-19 cases in the district to date, health officials say 20,233 people recovered.

The Hopkins County Health Department reported one new COVID-19 related death and 29 new cases over the past week.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, they have reported 4,449 cases. Of those positive cases, 4,251 people in the county have made recoveries.

There are currently 50 active cases in the community.

The Muhlenberg County Health Department is reporting one new COVID-19 case in the county. They say they are currently managing 34 cases.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky:

  • Daviess Co. - 10,673 cases, 188 deaths, 40.88% vaccinated
  • Muhlenberg Co. - 3,032 cases, 66 deaths
  • Hopkins Co. - 4,449 cases, 148 deaths
  • Ohio Co. - 2,545 cases, 56 deaths, 29.09% vaccinated
  • Henderson Co. - 4,803 cases, 82 deaths, 31.72% vaccinated
  • Webster Co. - 1,336 cases, 21 deaths, 29.83% vaccinated
  • McLean Co. - 884 cases, 28 deaths, 35.41% vaccinated
  • Union Co. - 1,371 cases, 15 deaths, 25.71% vaccinated
  • Hancock Co. - 860 cases, 16 deaths, 42.25% vaccinated

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday World
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Dispatch: Car flips on Lloyd Expressway
Thomas Mason, 27
Daviess Co. man facing child sex charges
Pigeon Creek Bridge
INDOT closing NB lane of 41 between Morgan and Lynch
Jason Woolems
Man arrested after overnight chase in Vanderburgh Co.

Latest News

Owensboro officials discuss downtown traffic, American Rescue Plan Act during meeting
Owensboro officials discuss downtown traffic, American Rescue Plan Act during meeting
Bridge work underway on S.R. 168 in Gibson Co.
A deputy throws a rope line to a "victim" during boat patrol training.
NWTC host first boat patrol officer training
Hyatt Place in downtown Evansville. (Source: Downtown Evansville Facebook)
Plans set to open Hyatt Place this month in downtown Evansville
Job fair held in Hopkins Co.
Job fair expo held Tues. in Hopkins Co.