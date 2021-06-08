Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Pet of the Week
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Former New York Giants coach Jim Fassel dies at 71

FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2010, file photo, then Las Vegas head coach Jim Fassel, center, looks...
FILE - In this Nov. 27, 2010, file photo, then Las Vegas head coach Jim Fassel, center, looks on from the sideline during their United Football League title game against Florida in Omaha, Neb. Former New York Giants coach Jim Fassel has died. He was 71. Fassel was named NFL coach of the year in 1997 and led the team to the 2001 Super Bowl. Fassel’s son confirmed the death to the Los Angeles Times on Monday.(Dave Weaver | AP Photo/Dave Weaver, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Jim Fassel, a former coach of the New York Giants who was named NFL coach of the year in 1997 and led the team to the 2001 Super Bowl, has died. He was 71.

Fassel’s son, John, confirmed the death to the Los Angeles Times on Monday.

Fassel coached the Giants from 1997-2003, leading the team to the Super Bowl after the 2000 season. The Giants lost to the Baltimore Ravens 34-7.

According to the Los Angeles Times, Fassel was taken to a hospital in Las Vegas with chest pains and died of a heart attack.

Fassel played college football before a brief career in the NFL and Canadian football. He was also part of the coaching staffs at Denver, Oakland, Arizona and Baltimore, as well as head coach at the University of Utah.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Holiday World
Coroner: Ohio woman found unresponsive at Holiday World has died; son remembers her
Pigeon Creek Bridge
INDOT closing NB lane of 41 between Morgan and Lynch
Jason Woolems
Man arrested after overnight chase in Vanderburgh Co.
Dispatch: Part of Highway 41 closed due to crash.
Hwy 41 at. St. George reopened after crash caused fuel leak, fire
Thomas Mason, 27
Daviess Co. man facing child sex charges

Latest News

French President Emmanuel Macron walks during a visit in Martel, southern France, Thursday,...
French leader Macron is slapped during visit to small town
FILE - In this March 19, 2021 file photo, a nurse fills a syringe with COVID-19 vaccine at a...
WTO panel considers easing protections on COVID-19 vaccines
Dispatch: Car flips on Lloyd Expressway
Opportunity Center of Owensboro.
Arc of Owensboro officially becomes Opportunity Center of Owensboro
LIVE: White House COVID-19 response team briefing