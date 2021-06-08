Birthday Club
Easterseals teaches children how to ride bikes through camp

By Chellsie Parker
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Happening this week in Evansville, children and youth with disabilities are learning to ride a bike for the first time. It’s all thanks to the help of Easterseals and their volunteers.

The camp is called “iCan Bike.” 14 News stopped by Tuesday afternoon as a small group got their shot at learning to ride a bike. The bikers are able to learn balance and coordination through specially adapted bicycles.

They say most campers can ride a regular bike without training wheels or assistance by the end of the five-day camp.

We spoke with one mom who says she has already seen a change in her nine-year-old camper.

”He kept saying leading up to this camp, it’s called ‘iCan Bike,’ and he kept saying, ‘but I can’t bike.’ When he got home yesterday, he said, ‘I can bike.’ Even this morning, he started again and he said, ‘I can’t bike.’ I said, ‘I beg to differ, Luke,’ and he said, “you’re right, I can,” shared Katy Gilberg.

Thanks to sponsors, each camper receives a special workshop t-shirt and their own safety helmet. At the end of camp, they receive a personalized certificate.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

