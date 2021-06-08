Judge rules in CenterPoint’s favor in Hercules explosion civil case

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A judge has made a decision in case concerning the 2017 explosion on Hercules Ave. in Evansville.

Two people were killed and three people were badly burned.

Tara McKnight filed a civil suit, and was in court Tuesday. She blames Vectren (now named CenterPoint) for what happened. She says it was a gas leak that caused the explosion.

At first officials said the cause was undetermined, but later said the destruction of the home was evidence of a diffused vapor or gas explosion.

Representatives from CenterPoint said in court there was no evidence of any kind that there was a gas leak.

McKnight, who represented herself, said there was a 30 foot flame that she believes is evidence of leak.

CenterPoint representatives pointed out that McKnight’s had a lawyer who dropped out of the case. They say there were also two other plaintiffs who filed lawsuits related to the incident that dropped their cases without any settlement.

The judge reviewed the case Tuesday, and late Tuesday afternoon ruled in favor of CenterPoint.

