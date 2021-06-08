Crews respond to overnight duplex fire in Evansville, no injuries reported

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Fire crews responded to an early morning duplex fire in Evansville.

That happened in the 2400 block of Joan Court, just after midnight.

When firefighters arrived, they say they found the fire blowing out of the front bedroom window and front door.

They tell us the fire involved the bedroom and extended to other areas of the duplex.

According to a press release, they put out most of the fire rather quickly, and was considered fully extinguished around 12:40 a.m.

Officials say a person in the home lit a candle that sat on the headboard of the bed and left the room.

Shortly after, authorities tell us a resident smelled smoke and opened the bedroom door to find the bed on fire.

Officials say three adults, a teen, two dogs and a cat escaped without being hurt.

They tell us the residents are displaced from their home due to the damage caused by the fire.

The American Red Cross was contacted to help.

Authorities say the fire is considered accidental.

