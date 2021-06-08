Birthday Club
Cost of crops on the rise

By Chellsie Parker
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The cost of crops are on the rise, and we’re seeing some of the highest prices in nearly a decade.

According to the Dow Jones Market Data, corn, soybeans, and wheat have reached their highest prices since 2013.

This is great news for local farmers.

According to the US Department of Agriculture, part of the increase in prices, especially corn, comes from an increased demand in China.

They estimate corn imports at a record 28 million metric tons compared to October when that was just seven million metric tons.

Experts also attribute this to restaurants reopening across the world.

Here in Indiana, farmers have planted 97% of their corn.

Of course, the weather here over the next few weeks will be the determining factor in how much farmers will be able to benefit from that demand.

According to the latest USDA Indiana Crop Weather report, 94% of the corn across Indiana is between fair and excellent condition with very few amounts in poor condition, making way for a great harvest season.

Also, please make sure you are extra careful on those rural roadways as farmers are out with heavy machinery during this planting season.

