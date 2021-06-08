Birthday Club
Cold air funnel spotted in Spencer Co.

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 3:13 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
SPENCER CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Viewers have sent us some impressive images from Spencer County.

They were taken around 2:15 p.m. Tuesday of a funnel in the sky.

Chief Meteorologist Jeff Lyons says it looks like a cold air funnel. He says they sometimes appear when we have very humid, rainy conditions, but not thunderstorms. 

They tend to be weak and rarely touch down or cause any damaging winds. 

Coltin Adkisson says his photo was from the Dale area. He says he was by AK Steel when he took it.

Cold air funnel in Spencer Co.
Cold air funnel in Spencer Co.(Coltin Adkisson)

Jamie Baker took her photos in Chrisney on Highway 231.

Cold air funnel in Spencer Co.
Cold air funnel in Spencer Co.(Jamie Baker)

William Ragan took his photo from Northern Spencer County.

Cold air funnel in Spencer Co.
Cold air funnel in Spencer Co.(William Ragan)

You can send us your weather images here:

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

