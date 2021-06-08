Birthday Club
Deputies: Suspect in chase crashes

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Deputies say a man is facing additional charges after a chase ended in a crash.

According to authorities, deputies tried to pull over a vehicle, but the driver wouldn’t stop so a chase began.

It happened Tuesday before 12:30 p.m. near Rotherwood and Division.

Dispatchers say an unoccupied vehicle was clipped during the chase.

Deputies say they stopped the pursuit, but the driver, later identified as Cody Alire, then ran a red light and crashed into another car at First Ave. and Division.

Cody Alire
Cody Alire(Rasure, Mark | Vanderburgh County Sheriff's Office)

They say a juvenile was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Deputies tell 14 News they were unaware of the child’s presence due to the vehicle’s darkly tinted windows.

We are told Alire is on parole for robbery causing serious bodily injury and had an active warrant for his arrest for the charge of felonious cheating at gaming. Alire will face new criminal charges for his alleged actions in the case, according to authorities.

A stoplight and a street light were damaged.

