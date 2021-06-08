Birthday Club
Bridge work underway on S.R. 168 in Gibson Co.

(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jun. 8, 2021 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
GIBSON CO., Ind. – The Indiana Department of Transportation says there are lane restrictions on State Road 168 near Fort Branch for a bridge rehab project.

Their press release said it would start on or around Thursday, June 10, but we believe the work has already been underway since at least last week.

Our messages to INDOT to confirm have gone unanswered.

Contractors have closed one lane of the S.R. 168 bridge spanning Troops Creek, about a mile west of U.S. 41.

The project includes demolition, patching and resurfacing.

Restrictions are in place around the clock, and traffic is controlled by temporary signal.

The open lane is restricted to 15-feet. Wider loads should take another route.

Work is expected to last until about mid-July depending upon weather conditions.

Copyright 2021 WFIE. All rights reserved.

